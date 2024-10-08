Booker T Comments On Questions Regarding Bias Against Black Men In WWE

There have been plenty of memes and misgivings swirling online regarding a perceived lack of push for black WWE stars. One stat that's made the rounds suggests that there have been no singles victories for any wrestlers of African American descent on a PLE for several years. On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T — a two-time Hall of Famer for his in-ring accomplishments — was asked if he thought there was a racial bias in the current WWE landscape.

"I don't think there's any bias at all," Booker said. "This thing goes in ebbs and flows. And one thing about this business also — and it's just a fact — there's more white guys in it than there is black guys. And girls. It just is. It's always been that way. And I never look at it like someone should just be on the show. I look at whether their talent warrants being them on the show. Or are they in an angle right now?"

Booker's comments echo that of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who acknowledged and responded to the criticism in the press conference following Bad Blood. Levesque downplayed concerns about the lack of black representation, saying that WWE prioritizes whatever stars and storylines are hot at the moment. Booker did acknowledge that wrestling's past treatment of black performers left little to be desired. But he pointed to some of the current WWE titleholders like Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Jey Uso as evidence that there wasn't an overt bias against performers of color these days.

"I do not think Triple H has an ulterior motive as to why people aren't on the show," Booker said. "I think if you're good, cream is gonna rise to the crop every time."