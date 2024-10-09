AEW's Claudio Castagnoli Explains How Jon Moxley Has Regained His 'Fire'

The Blackpool Combat Club is back with a vengeance in AEW, as Jon Moxley appears to be leading his new band of soldiers into battle against the company itself. Ever since he returned back in August, Moxley has claimed that AEW "isn't Tony Khan's company anymore," as well as suffocating Bryan Danielson with a plastic bag and kicking him out of the group. Through it all, Claudio Castagnoli has remained loyal to the faction and is happy to see Moxley firing on all cylinders again, as he felt as if the former AEW World Champion wasn't connected with what he was doing before his time away.

"I feel he needed that time off to kind of reconnect with himself and find his purpose, so to speak, or regain his purpose," Castagnoli said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "I can't speak for Jon, but I felt like the last couple months before he came back, you know we always have the 'Be Real' on our shirts, I didn't really feel real. It felt like, 'Okay, we're just kind of going through the motions.' Something was missing. And with Jon, I can definitely tell that since he came back, he found that fire again."

Castagnoli stressed that the BCC wasn't phoning it in before Moxley's break, but said they knew something had to change in order for the group to continue. Wheeler Yuta has also remained with the group as one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside Castagnoli and PAC; however, it seems as if his time as the group's junior member is nearing its end, as he appeared to side with Danielson at the end of "AEW Dynamite's" fifth anniversary show, even threatening Moxley with a hammer. Yuta teams with Danielson against Castagnoli and Moxley on "AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday" tonight.

