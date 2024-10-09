Bryan Danielson Addresses Spokane Crowd After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

This past week's "AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday" main event saw AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson emerge victorious when he teamed up with Wheeler Yuta to defeat PAC and Claudio Castagnoli. After the show went off the air, the Washington native addressed the Spokane audience, thanking them for their presence, and promised to beat Jon Moxley this weekend.

"I just want to say thank you to everybody in the building tonight because Spokane, you guys have been an incredible audience. Thank you very much," began Danielson. "Now I've got a couple of questions to ask you guys. Do you guys like Wheeler Yuta? [crowd chants yes] Do you guys want to see me beat Jon Moxley at WrestleDream this Saturday? [crowd chants yes] And my last and final question: do you want to see me kick Jon Moxley ... do you want to see me kick his fu***ng head in? [crowd chants yes]."

EXCLUSIVE: After #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday went off the air, #AEW World Champion @BryanDanielson thanks the #SpokaneWashington crowd and sends a message to his #AEWWrestleDream opponent. pic.twitter.com/9EBSY91H45 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2024

After the tag team match, Danielson attacked his former Blackpool Combat Club buddy Jon Moxley, to send the crowd home happy. The two former WWE stars will face off against each other for the third time in AEW at this Saturday's WrestleDream pay-per-view, which will be held at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. Moxley has gotten the better of Danielson in their two encounters in AEW, with their most recent singles match taking place at AEW Grand Slam in 2022, where Moxley won the vacant AEW World Championship, beginning his third reign as world champion.

Danielson's current world title reign, which is his first in AEW, is closing in on 50 days.