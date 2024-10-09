Report Details Fan Incident At WWE NXT Talent Hotel

PWInsider reports that some inappropriate fan behavior took place following the "WWE NXT" show on October 8. The report says a male fan was booted from a St. Louis area hotel where talent were staying after the event. The fan was allegedly caught taking photos of female wrestlers' feet as they made their way through the lobby, prompting the hotel to eject him — not once, but twice. Apparently no arrests were made and no one was harmed, beyond being a little creeped out.

Advertisement

This would certainly not be the first unseemly occurrence involving male fans and female wrestlers. In May 2024, a fan was ejected from an AEW event for making lewd comments toward Skye Blue during her match with Rachael Ellering. There was also a notable incident from a 2019 ROH show where a man allegedly made sexual and degrading comments toward members of The Allure, which resulted in WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray confronting and lecturing him. Outside of the negative fan incident, PWInsider also reported that Hurricane Milton was negatively impacting "NXT"s travel.

"The entire WWE NXT crew will be staying in St. Louis until Friday morning as they cannot travel back to Florida," the report said. "Matt Bloom was among the NXT officials remaining with the talent in St. Louis. We are told the main roster talent that were not heading to Florida are believed to have returned home." The St. Louis event marked the second "NXT" arena show celebrating the brand's network TV debut on The CW. Hometown hero and WWE main roster star Randy Orton was on-hand as part of the pageantry, pinning Je'Von Evans with an RKO. The previous week's show saw CM Punk supply the starpower for "NXT"s CW debut, airing live from Chicago.

Advertisement