Why Tommy Dreamer Doesn't Think We've Seen Bryan Danielson's Final AEW Dynamite Match

Tommy Dreamer has discussed if Bryan Danielson's match against Jon Moxley at WrestleDream will be the AEW World Champion's final match in the promotion.

Danielson, who has teased retirement over the last few months, will put his title on the line against Moxley on Saturday, and Dreamer explained why AEW fans will see Danielson in the ring once again.

"[Last match] Ever on 'Dynamite'? No," said Dreamer on "Busted Open." "Do I think he's going to retain at WrestleDream? I do not."

The ECW legend was reminded by co-host Dave LaGreca that if Danielson loses to Moxley at Saturday's show, he has to walk away from pro wrestling. Dreamer doesn't believe that theory, and that Danielson may step away for a year or so to get surgery and then return to the ring once again.

"I disagree with that. If he loses, he's done and he's done for a while, but I do not think he will be ... listen, he needs neck surgery, legit. He's gonna be gone probably for a year, but I don't think he's going to announce his retirement, and I don't think — you know, in wrestling, they've always done things like ... Sting came back recently, but he didn't wrestle. But I do think Bryan Danielson — I think he'll be a part-time in-ring performer after WrestleDream."

He believes that the AEW World Champion will take a break and return to AEW when the promotion needs him. Dreamer added that he enjoyed the "cinematic-style" promo between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley on "Dynamite."

WWE legend Bully Ray, who was also on the show, stated that AEW fans are forgiving and they may not mind Danielson returning even if he hangs up his boots at WrestleDream. He gave the example of the late Terry Funk, who retired numerous times but returned to wrestle. The question that Ray believes is more important is if AEW can sustain without the presence of Danielson, who has been a constant presence since he joined the promotion in 2021.