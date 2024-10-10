Bully Ray Says This WWE NXT Star Looked 'Mint' Last Night

WWE legend Bully Ray feels that a new WWE signing's ring gear stood out and made her look fantastic on this past week's "WWE NXT" show.

In a recent edition of "Busted Open After Dark," Ray gave "NXT" star Giulia a "10 out of 10" for her look during her segment with Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and another new WWE signing, Stephanie Vaquer.

Advertisement

"Giulia looked mint tonight," he said. "That's an old school word for you — mint. Mint means 10 out of 10."

Ray highlighted how Giulia's all-black leather ring gear made her look great and praised her for pulling off the outfit so well.

"I loved the simplicity of Giulia's look. Last week when we were talking about Giulia and her ring gear, I said she looked a little bit busy in her ring gear, like, there was a lot of stuff going," the WWE legend stated. "She looked great [last week] but the outfit was busy. Tonight was the opposite of busy [ring gear]. Tonight was simple and in its simplicity, Giulia looked amazing. Giulia made the outfit tonight; the outfit did not make Giulia."

The WWE Hall of Famer added that Giulia's leather gear made her look like the Sandy Olsson character from the "Grease" movie. He also praised the Japanese star's short promo on the show, which he felt was effective.

Advertisement

Giulia, who made her in-ring WWE debut last month, joined forces with her former rival Vaquer on this past week's "NXT," and drove away "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and the recently returned Cora Jade. Giulia and Vaquer, who both joined WWE this year, had previously faced off in NJPW earlier this year, where the latter defeated the former to become NJPW STRONG Women's Champion.