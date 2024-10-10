Tony Khan Discusses Possibility Of AEW Roster Split

AEW has a growing roster, with several big-name stars and promising, younger wrestlers being added to the promotion consistently, resulting in less TV time for some stars. A roster split has been touted as a solution to give all AEW stars ample time on one of AEW's three shows, with it being reportedly discussed ahead of "AEW Collision" going on air last year.

During a recent media call ahead of the WrestleDream pay-per-view, Khan was asked by a journalist if he would consider a roster split, following the new TV rights deal with WBD. Khan stated that it is an interesting idea and that he has considered it in the past.

"It's not a bad thought; it's an interesting thought. I definitely have considered many iterations of roster management and still working on some really interesting things in terms of the future of AEW media and the future of the roster. It's early to speculate on that, frankly, going into the new deal and what's to come. But, it's a very interesting thought, and I have reflected on it and thought about it," said Khan.

He reiterated that it's an idea that he could consider sometime in the future, but promised that there are other interesting things lined up for AEW. AEW's plans for a roster split were seemingly binned following CM Punk's exit from the promotion last year.

Following the recent news about AEW signing a new deal with WBD, there have been rumors that "AEW Rampage," one of AEW's three TV shows, could be axed, in favor of a new show on Fox, which will likely replace "WWE SmackDown." The future of ROH, AEW's sister brand, is unknown at the moment, as it was not a part of the new deal that AEW signed with WBD.