Backstage Update On AEW's Brand Split Between Dynamite & Collision

AEW is about to undergo some reshuffling in the wake of CM Punk's dismissal over the weekend before All Out. In particular, "AEW Collision" is facing quite a few changes, considering the Saturday night show was largely built around Punk as its centerpiece and featured a soft brand roster split of sorts with "AEW Dynamite."

According to the latest episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," the lines drawn between the rosters of both shows will soon be a thing of the past — though some talents may still spend more time on one show than others. Theoretically, everyone is available to appear on any show they're called to. However, someone like Bryan Danielson will likely be more of a regular on "Collision," something Tony Khan alluded to during the recent post-All Out media scrum.

Several AEW talents have already crossed over and spent time on both "Dynamite" and "Collision," and last Saturday's episode – which came post-Punk termination — had a number of notable AEW stars making their first appearances on "Collision" since the show's launch. This included former AEW Women's World Champions Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida, who teamed with Kris Statlander to take on Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, and the reigning AEW Women's World Champion Saraya. Then, there was the Young Bucks running in to make the save for FTR, following Dax Harwood's loss to Jay White.

