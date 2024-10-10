Tommy Dreamer Says This WWE Raw Match Was 'Inches' From A Major Injury

After feuding over the last several months, former Brawling Brutes stablemates Pete Dunne and Sheamus had it out this past Monday on "Raw," competing in an Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook. Ultimately Sheamus emerged victorious after nearly thirteen minutes of grueling action, though he could be seen sporting several wounds afterward on social media.

Advertisement

According to hardcore legend and ECW stalwart Tommy Dreamer, it could've been way worse. On "Busted Open Dark" Monday night, Dreamer reviewed Dunne and Sheamus' match, which he largely enjoyed, though he did take issue with a spot that saw Sheamus put Dunne through two tables. As someone who has done that spot many times, Dreamer declared it's not as safe as one would expect, and because the tables were set up properly, believes that Sheamus was very lucky to come away without a serious injury.

"The table needs to be a little diagonal, so you both can [go through it], because...Sheamus' one arm is protecting the head and neck of Pete Dunne to go through that," Dreamer said. "When you do things like that, it's like 'Well, my hips are going to feel this. But at the end of the day, I'm not going to kill the guy I'm doing this for.' And that type of precision tandem, but the way the tables were lined up, Sheamus also could've broken his hand on the table that was in the forefront, and he's lucky he didn't. And then when I saw his elbows, I said 'Man, he came so close to breaking his elbow.'"

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription