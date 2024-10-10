Jonathan Coachman Thinks This WWE Star Will Be John Cena's Final Opponent

As announced earlier this year at WWE Money in the Bank, John Cena's wrestling career is winding down. The future WWE Hall of Famer is set to end his career at the end of 2025, with a retirement tour planned throughout the year, including what will be his last match at a WrestleMania next April at WrestleMania 41. Naturally, Cena's impending retirement has fans wondering who Cena will be facing on his retirement tour, and in particular, who he'll face in his last match.

At least one person thinks they know what the answer to the last question is. During an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman gave his opinion on who John Cena's final opponent will be.

"Well, I think it's gonna be Randy Orton," Coachman said. "I really do...Randy has come from the kid I knew at 19 years old to where he is now. I'm so incredibly proud of what he's done and the maturity that he's had. But Cena, I traveled with him for many, many months, and I know that if you watch whether it was the two hours he sat down with you, whether the interview that he just did with Club Shay Shay, where I thought he was ridiculous for talking about Roman Reigns being the GOAT, but that's what he believes.

"And when he believes in something, that's what he's going to do. And I believe that he's got everything mapped out to the opponent for WrestleMania, and when he announced it, because we were doing a live watch along, I thought to myself, so it's all going to end at WrestleMania, he can't have another title run, and then what does he do at the press conference?"

