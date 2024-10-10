Tommy Dreamer On Why He Wouldn't Hit The Panic Button If He Was AEW's Tony Khan

This week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw changes in its day of broadcast as well as its overall viewership and ratings. Average viewership specifically decreased to 329,000, while key demographic ratings dropped from 0.20 to 0.10 in comparison to last week. With these numbers reportedly marking the lowest overall viewership and ratings in "Dynamite" history, many pundits have suggested that AEW President Tony Khan may hit the metaphorical panic button. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, however, doesn't think the company should be alarmed just yet.

Advertisement

"I don't [hit the panic button] right now, here's why — that Tuesday show is not indicative to the product that they're giving," Dreamer said. "And I know Saturday will be WrestleDream one hell of a show and I'm going to do a good number there. I use Saturday as my springboard to keep this positive momentum going. Saturday looks like a super-duper strong show. Keep that moving forward so I can use that as momentum going forward.

"I would say maybe I want to go to some smaller venues just because of, again, the negativity. You hear that it's not a good crowd, and then people will show pictures of what the attendance looks like and that just sucks. But if you look at the pivot that WWE just did. 'Hey, this NXT brand is not selling out what we want to do. We went to a smaller building. We sold it out [in St. Louis].' A sellout is still a sellout. It's great to have on the marquee."

Advertisement

As Dreamer alluded to, attendance for the special "Title Tuesday" airing of "Dynamite" also hit low numbers, with under 2,000 tickets reportedly distributed. Next week, "Dynamite" will return to its normal Wednesday night timeslot and emanate from San Jose, California. This episode will showcase the fallout of the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.