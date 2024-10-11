Dave Meltzer Discusses WWE Adding To The Bloodline Before Survivor Series WarGames

With Bad Blood in the rear view mirror, WWE will shift its attention to Survivor Series on November 30, which will see the return of the WarGames match. Writing in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer claimed there is only one story in WWE that could possibly fill the double-ringed structure this year, and that's the The Bloodline's ongoing civil war.

Meltzer explained that Jimmy Uso's return at the end of Bad Blood to help Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu is just part of the build that will eventually lead to the match at Survivor Series. As far as who will be on each team, Meltzer is unsure whether the match will see teams of four or five, as both variations have been used in recent years.

One side will likely feature Sikoa, Fatu, and WWE Tag Team Champions Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga as guarantees, but the plans for a potential fifth member are up in the air. Originally, Hikuleo, the younger brother of the WWE Tag Team Champions, was meant to be involved in the story. However, he will reportedly start his journey in "WWE NXT," though Meltzer noted that it would make sense for him to be involved given his relation to Loa and Tonga.

On the other side, Reigns and Uso are all but confirmed to be in the match, with Meltzer speculating that WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso and Sami Zayn would make sense given their history with the group, regardless of the fact both men left the faction because of Reigns, not Sikoa. The Bloodline was last involved in a WarGames match in 2022, where Reigns, Sikoa, Zayn, and The Usos defeated Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes.