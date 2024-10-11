Backstage Rumors Suggest Injured WWE Star Big E Could Get Involved In New Day Angle

Cracks within The New Day continue to deepen, with Xavier Woods glaringly frustrated by their recent losses while also feeling Kofi Kingston to be the primary playmaker in the stable, rather than it being an equal operation. Naturally, this sequence of events has fueled speculation that Woods may turn heel, and potentially turn on Kingston as well. A new report has since shed light on the possible trajectory of New Day's ongoing storyline, indicating that the long-injured Big E could be involved in it.

According to WRKD Wrestling, WWE has proposed plans for Big E to reunite The New Day, should he be cleared by doctors in the near future. The report additionally notes that this development would serve as the culmination of the current Woods-Kingston storyline.

Since March 2022, Big E has been sidelined with a neck injury. In April 2024, Big E noted that while he was now living pain-free, doctors suggested that he may never wrestle again. Furthermore, Big E disclosed that his C1 vertebra healed fibrously, but had yet to form new bone.

In the latest update offered up last month, Big E opened up about his recent stem cell treatment, which he hopes will further aid in his injury recovery. The former WWE Champion also revealed that he is scheduled for more neck scans in the next three to six months. Should these scans show positive results, Big E then plans to sit down with his doctors once more and discuss the possibility of him returning to in-ring action.

