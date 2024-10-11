Carmelo Hayes Clowns LA Knight For His Trash Talk Game Ahead Of WWE SmackDown

There's no shortage of WWE fans who find LA Knight's smack talk entertaining, but Carmelo Hayes isn't one of them. Ahead of their clash for the WWE United States Championship on October 11's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Hayes took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to dunk on Knight's underwhelming insult game. Apparently not feeling Knight's charisma shine through the keyboard, Hayes responded to two of his opponent's tweets with two simple yet snappy responses.

Advertisement

In one tweet, Knight said, "Greenville gets to watch me embarrass @Carmelo_WWE up close and personal. No better way to spend a Friday night in my opinion...YEAH," to which Hayes shot back, "Chat GPT ass tweet," suggesting that the United States Champion was using AI software to generate a rather uninspired taunt.

Chat GPT ass tweet https://t.co/vjF3SsD26D — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) October 11, 2024

Knight fired back, saying "You'll need [ChatGPT] to form thoughts after tomorrow rook." Hayes wasn't feeling that one either, and responded with, "2K MyCareer ass response," comparing it to something players might hear from a character in "WWE 2K24's" story mode (rated "T" for "Teen").

2K MyCareer ass response https://t.co/Vgo7cWw18j — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) October 11, 2024

Advertisement

"Melo don't miss when it comes to the one liners," said one fan, with plenty of others chiming in with "cry laughing" emojis.

Hayes, a face of "NXT's" rainbow era, joined the "SmackDown" roster in April as part of the Draft. After trading wins and losses with Andrade over the past several weeks, Hayes earned a shot at Knight's WWE United States Championship after defeating AJ Styles in a match that ended due to referee stoppage. Styles was set to begin a lengthy retirement tease program before suffering a legitimate ankle/foot injury during his match with Hayes.