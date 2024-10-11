WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Addresses Relationship With Nia Jax

Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber, Tiffany Stratton received an official call up to WWE's main roster, specifically assigned to the "WWE SmackDown" brand. During a recent interview with "KFAN Minneapolis," Stratton was asked to identify her closest friend in the main roster locker room. Naturally, she pointed toward her "bestie," Nia Jax.

"Nia Jax, hands down. That girl is my entire world when I'm on the road," Stratton said. "She is so funny. She is so just fun to be around. She has amazing energy. She's always down to make a TikTok, to take a picture; she takes all my pictures for me. She's amazing. I love her and she's doing amazing. She's actually hilarious; she's so fun."

While Stratton and Jax may have a rock-solid relationship behind the scenes, their on-screen one has begun to show some cracks. In July, Stratton claimed the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, which guarantees her a title match of her choosing at any time and any place. One of the potential targets for that cash-in is Jax, the current holder of the WWE Women's Championship.

So far, Stratton has yet to officially cash in, though that hasn't stopped her from trying to on Jax. At WWE Bad Blood, Jax and challenger Bayley were both momentarily laid out on the mat, paving the way for Stratton to hand her briefcase over to the referee. Before the referee could make the call for the cash-in, however, Jax rose to her feet, confronted Stratton, and later retained the WWE Women's Championship.

