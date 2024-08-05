TIffany Stratton Celebrates First SummerSlam With 'Bestie,' WWE Champ Nia Jax

It's been the oddest couple since, well, "The Odd Couple," the most beautiful friendship since Claude Rains and Humphrey Bogart walked offscreen together at the end of "Casablanca." Somehow, the friendship between Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton has worked out, despite Stratton holding the Money in the Bank briefcase while Jax has pursued the WWE Women's Championship. And if one thought the relationship would be hurt by Jax winning the title from Bayley at SummerSlam last weekend, in the words of Lee Corso, "not so fast my friend!"

Taking to X on Monday afternoon, Stratton posted a photo of her and Jax celebrating the latter's victory on Saturday. In the ensuing message, Stratton had nothing but positive things to say about Jax, reminiscing about the times she watched her on "Total Divas" and "Raw" back in the day to now being by Jax's side as she won the Women's Title. Stratton referred to Jax as "unstoppable," and said there was no one she'd rather have as her "bestie," "travel buddy," and "mentor," before toasting to the two's first ever SummerSlam together.

From watching her on total divas and Monday night raw to being by her side and helping her win the title in her second run, she's unstoppable. Theres no one else I'd rather call my bestie, travel buddy and mentor. Here's to our first summer-slam together. 💕💅🏼 pic.twitter.com/AiVkBDfd2T — Tiffany Stratton (@tiffstrattonwwe) August 5, 2024

Stratton was indeed instrumental in Jax's title victory, appearing towards the end of the match when Bayley was in control. To many, it appeared Stratton was preparing to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase and enter the match to make it a three-way; whether that was her intention or not remains unknown, as she was quickly knocked from the apron by Bayley. The distracted allowed Jax enough time to kick out of a pinfall attempt, rally, and leave her celebrating with Stratton in the ring moments later.