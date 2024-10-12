Photos: WWE's Damian Priest Shares Pics Wearing Rhea Ripley's Vest As Birthday Gift

Former WWE Women's World Champion, "The Eradicator" Rhea Ripley, recently celebrated her 28th birthday. Birthday posts poured in for the WWE Superstar, the most comical being from her "Terror Twin," Damian Priest, who posted on X [formerly Twitter] four images of him wearing Ripley's "I'm Your Mami" vest.

Advertisement

In the post, Priest wrote, "Happy birthday @RheaRipley_WWE ! Here's a few pics of me wearing your vest when you're not looking [smiling emoji and laughing with tears emoji] TT [Terror Twin] [black heart emoji]."

Happy birthday @RheaRipley_WWE ! Here's a few pics of me wearing your vest when you're not looking 😁🤣 TT 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ot6b55yTtW — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) October 11, 2024

Ripley, the first woman in modern-day WWE history to hold all four of the women's top titles, is reportedly close to re-signing with the company, with a five-year extension, and speculation that this contract will offer a "considerable" financial raise. Unfortunately, her quest to recapture the Women's World Heavyweight Championship at Bad Blood last Saturday was unsuccessful due to Raquel Rodriguez's interference on behalf of the current champion, Liv Morgan.

Advertisement

For Ripley's "Terror Twin," Priest, at the same event, successfully defeated former Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor, who turned his back on Priest and Ripley at SummerSlam this past August. Balor guarantees his fury toward Priest is far from over and that this rivalry has only scratched the surface. However, Priest's social media posts seem to be keeping them entertained outside of the ring, though they will probably have some run-ins with their storyline enemies on the upcoming episode of "Raw."