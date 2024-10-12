AEW Star Chris Jericho Sizes Up WrestleDream Opponent, ROH Champ Mark Briscoe

Chris Jericho will face Mark Briscoe at AEW WrestleDream, and the head of The Learning Tree is looking to take the ROH World Championship. Jericho may have made things more difficult for himself, however, as he invoked the name of Briscoe's late brother, Jay, in a promo on the "October 2 edition of AEW Dynamite." After Jericho made things personal, Briscoe put his gold on the line. Jericho spoke ahead of the match on "AEW Unrestricted" and said he knows it was important for Briscoe to win the ROH Championship, and knows he won't give it up so easily.

"This is not being a snidely heel, he was under the shadow of his brother Jay," Jericho said. "Jay was the older brother and Jay was kind of the point man in that team. As great as Mark is, Jay was kind of more of the singles guy and Jay was a two-time Ring of Honor Champion and if and when I beat Mark Briscoe, I will be a two-time Ring of Honor Champion."

Jericho said he thinks Briscoe is fighting for more than just the championship, as he cares about the legacy of the Briscoe Brothers. He believes that ever since his brother's death, Briscoe has worked at a high level as a tribute to Jay.

"I think that's why it's going to be extra difficult to beat him, because you're not just fighting one guy, you're fighting his whole family," Jericho said. "It's not easy anytime you're in the ring with Mark Briscoe. That's another reason why I'm really interested in this match, is Jericho and Briscoe have never been one-on-one through all these years of wrestling... we were never in the same company together."

