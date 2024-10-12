AEW's Willow Nightingale Has Chip On Her Shoulder Over Mariah May's Owen Hart Cup Win

Willow Nightingale has her sights set on Mariah May and the AEW Women's World Championship at WrestleDream. Nightingale was meant to face Dr. Britt Baker to earn a title shot, but ended up in a fatal four-way match where she defeated Jamie Hayter, Saraya, and Nyla Rose on "AEW Dynamite." Nightingale spoke on "AEW Unrestricted" ahead of the match, and said she still has a chip on her shoulder about one thing that the current champion couldn't have controlled.

"There's a lot of feelings going on and there's a lot of strategizing going on. Because there is already, as you mentioned, the 'old wounds.' She said, 'I did win the Owen Hart Tournament last year and there was no going on to get a title shot.' So, there's a little bit of a chip on my shoulder about that, because the way that she was able to become champ was never afforded to me. But, that is okay. That is sometimes life... But that's okay, that's okay because when the opportunity was there, she did beat me. Of course, there was a little inference from Stokely and Stat, but I will admit she pinned me with my shoulders on the mat."

The former CMLL World Women's Champion defeated Ruby Soho to win the tournament last year, but never received a shot at the AEW Women's World Title. Nightingale was defeated in the final round of 2024 by May, back when Nightingale believes fought more fairly in the middle of the ring. However, May has since become a cunning heel, and she might resort to dirty tactics to retain her gold at WrestleDream, but Nightingale is ready for the challenge.

"I just have to focus on the fact that I want to be the champion," Nightingale said.

