Tommy Dreamer Names WWE Moment AEW Champ Bryan Danielson Went To The 'Next Level'

Bryan Danielson has had his fair share of memorable moments. He's won World Championships on WWE and AEW's biggest shows, been forced to retire, and has a catalogue of high quality matches most wrestlers would be jealous of. However, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer believes there was one moment during Danielson's WWE career that took him to the next level: the moment where he declared himself as "The Planet's Champion."

"When he turned heel in WWE and got that hemp belt over, I was like, 'This guy is next level entertaining,'" Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "I didn't think it was possible that it could happen, and he was a next-level entertainer when I saw that. It just took him to a different level for me."

Danielson originally unveiled his version of the WWE Championship, which was made out of entirely sustainable materials, following his feud with AJ Styles in 2019. He held the title until WWE, WrestleMania 35 where he was beaten by Kofi Kingston, a match Danielson has said is one of his favorites of all time.

Dreamer also stated that he has always been a big fan of Danielson's work due to the fact that he wrestles as hard as he can, no matter how hurt he might be. However, all of those injuries have been catching up to the "American Dragon" as he recently revealed that he lost feeling in his legs during his match with Kazuchika Okada on "AEW Dynamite." Danielson's next match will be against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream. If he loses, he will presumably retire from in-ring competition — at least for now.

