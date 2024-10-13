WWE's Damian Priest Calls This NXT Talent 'Ridiculously Impressive'

Former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest joined WWE in 2018 and started in "NXT," where he was a one-time holder of the North American Championship. Priest made his main roster debut in the 2021 Royal Rumble match and hasn't looked back. He's become World Champion by way of a Money In The Bank ladder match win and subsequent CM Punk-assisted contract cash-in at WrestleMania 40, as well as becoming a four-time Tag Team Champion with Finn Balor, and a one-time United States Champion. Despite his main roster success, however, he still keeps tab on developmental stars.

Priest joined "UpUpDownDown" at a Fanatics live event along with Rhea Ripley, Big E, and Tyler Breeze, and was asked who his dream opponent from "NXT" would be. The former Judgment Day member revealed that he wants to face Oba Femi and praised the star for his quick development.

"Ridiculously impressive," Priest said of Femi. "Especially the fact that he has limited time in the business and what he can do already — that's gonna be a megastar. You can just tell sometimes — it's all setup for him. He just has to not take his foot off the gas, but he's gonna be fine so, I feel like that's going to inevitably happen anyway... I'm not looking forward to that one though [laughs]."

Like Priest, Femi is a former one-time holder of the NXT North American Championship only he is coming off of a record-setting reign that ended on the October 8 edition of "NXT." However, it seems that WWE has big plans for the rising star.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "UpUpDownDown" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.