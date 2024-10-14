Cody Rhodes Will Be On WWE Raw As Build Toward GUNTHER Match At Crown Jewel Continues

In an effort to up the stakes for the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia next month, WWE has pitted their top champions in the men's and women's division against each other, with the WWE and World Heavyweight Champions duking it out for the newly created WWE Crown Jewel Championships. While the Women's Championship will be contested by WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, the Men's title will be fought over by Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, in a situation that could turn volatile fast.

Whether or not it does could be determined by what happens tonight on "Raw," where the "SmackDown" star Rhodes is scheduled to make a rare appearance. Rhodes' presence on the show was announced early last evening by WWE on X, with the promotion making it clear that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was likely in town to confront his upcoming Crown Jewel opponent.

Rhodes and GUNTHER should have plenty to talk about, as their upcoming match represents new territory for the two. Despite being two of the biggest stars in WWE over the past couple of years, Crown Jewel will represent the first time Rhodes and GUNTHER have ever crossed paths in a singles match. In fact, the only major in ring interaction was during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, where Rhodes eliminated GUNTHER to secure the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes and GUNTHER's potential confrontation tonight will be part of a "Raw" episode that was taped last week in St. Louis, Missouri, ahead of WWE's international tour. The show will also feature Bron Breakker taking on Kofi Kingston, fresh off Breakker attacking Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso last week.