Freddie Prinze Jr. Names His 'Most Underrated' WWE Superstar

Given the vast amount of talents in the wrestling world right now between North America, Japan, the UK, and other countries/regions, plenty of wrestlers qualify for being "underrated." But one wouldn't expect WWE star Drew McIntyre to be considered one of them, with his consistent push in WWE, and his recent high profile feud with CM Punk giving the impression that McIntyre is properly rated as one of the top stars in the industry.

And yet, former WWE writer and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. does feel that McIntyre is often overlooked. On last week's episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," the "Wing Commander" star offered up this bold declaration regarding how McIntyre is seen by the wrestling fan base at large, while praising the former WWE Champion for his work.

"Since the pandemic, I think he may be the most underrated wrestler on the WWE roster," Prinze Jr. said. "I don't think he's ever gotten the props he deserved for being a COVID champion, which in hindsight is a much trickier and more complicated thing than I think anyone realized at the time. To win in front of nobody is freaking horrible...Like, I don't mean underrated as far as his skills, because I think everybody's like, yeah, that dude fool can wrestle, but everything he kind of represented as a champion during COVID and his ability to turn that character into this like selfish heel that is willing to permanently injure someone, like he turned into such an a*****e. And he's been so good on the mic, better than he's ever been. And he's always been all right [in the ring]. When he first started, he was green, obviously, but I mean in this incantation of his character. I just feel like we don't talk [about him enough]."

