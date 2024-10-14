Bruce Prichard Assesses Evolution Of Women's Wrestling In WWE

Having been associated with WWE on and off for nearly 40 years now, executive Bruce Prichard has seen firsthand all the changes the promotion has undertaken. But perhaps nothing has changed more since Prichard first joined WWE in 1987 than its treatment of female wrestlers. Once considered a sideshow division built around eye candy, WWE's women's division has slowly but surely begun to be treated as seriously as the men's division, culminating with women's matches main eventing marquee events like WrestleMania.

Advertisement

On the latest "Something to Wrestle With," Prichard evaluated the evolution of women's wrestling in WWE over the years, and particularly noted that the future of the women's division may be even brighter than the present.

"I think that the athletes that currently are participating are tremendous athletes, [and] that their focus is becoming WWE superstars, and being able to perform and steal the show in the ring," Prichard said. "Not just steal the show because they are beautiful or they have a beautiful body that they show and expose. I think that the female group that we have now are some of the most incredible athletes I have ever seen in my life.

"You walk through and you see some of the women that...man, you haven't even seen yet, you being the general audience. You go 'Oh my god. This future's bright.' And there's some really hard working, dedicated young ladies that I'm excited for. And it's just a different presentation and a different world."

Advertisement

Prichard also had a message for some fans slow to changes for women in wrestling.

"Let it go," Prichard said. "Just let it go. And there's nothing wrong with that. I think it's a beautiful thing. I think that it allows us to grow and I think we should grow."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription