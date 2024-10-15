Video: The Miz Tries In Vain To Explain Why He Wanted WWE Raw Match With R-Truth

After spending most of the year holding the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships, things have turned sour for The Miz and R-Truth after the former turned on the latter on September 30. Though neither man appeared on "Raw" last week, the former partners and SummerSlam hosts were pitted against each other on this week's show, and it was during the downtime before this match that Miz tried to get his feelings out on the situation, albeit to no avail.

Taking to X during "Raw" last night, Miz posted a video showing him attempting, multiple times, to set the record straight regarding why he turned on Truth and why he wanted a match against his former partner. Unfortunately for Miz, every time he tried to explain the situation, he would be interrupted by none other than Truth himself. This occurred in the hallway, the locker room, the bathroom, and eventually culminated at the gorilla position, where Miz informed a seemingly clueless Truth that they were wrestling tonight after Truth requested Miz be in his corner.

I need to get something off my chest. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lxpD37NZWN — The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 15, 2024

The match would turn out to be a bit of a mixed bag for both parties. At first, Miz appeared to put the bad blood aside by shaking hands with Truth, but the good vibes changed after The Final Testament appeared, distracting Miz and leading to R-Truth rolling him up to secure the victory just a minute in. Truth attempted to celebrate with both a bewildered Miz and The Final Testament, who proceeded to toss Truth back in the ring, where Miz laid out his long-time friend with the Skull Crushing Finale.

