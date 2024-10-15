Teddy Long Explains Why Vince McMahon Didn't Pamper WWE Stars

In any workplace, it's natural for certain people to be more chummy with the boss, and WWE was no different under Vince McMahon. Firsthand accounts of McMahon range from pleasant to horrific, as evidenced in Netflix's six-part docuseries "Mr. McMahon." But according to Teddy Long on "Sportskeeda Wrestling," the one thing McMahon never did was pamper his wrestlers. The WWE Hall of Famer said McMahon didn't have much patience for those who acted entitled backstage.

Advertisement

"Some talent you have, men and women, some of them like to be pampered," Long said. "And they've been pampered other places. And sometimes the agents, they get a little soft, too, and they go to pampering the talent. Well, if they've been pampered by the agent, then you go and mess up and you go to meet Vince, Vince ain't gonna pamper you. Vince is gonna tell you if you did something right ... [and] if you did something wrong." Long pointed to recent comments made by former WWE star Mercedes Mone, who claimed that McMahon talked down to her, ultimately leading to her WWE exit and eventual jump to AEW.

"She seems to me she might've been one of those people that liked to be pampered," Long speculated. "Evidently it must've been something that she was doing. Maybe she didn't take things serious. Sometimes that could happen. Vince can pick up when you ain't taking [things] seriously. You need to do that. This is your job." Long admitted McMahon could be curt, but previously called him "one of the nicest people in the world," and said he was shocked at the allegations by Janel Grant. However, when it came to John Laurinaitis, who was also named in the lawsuit, Long had a different viewpoint, calling his implication "karma," alleging Laurinaitis always hated him.

Advertisement