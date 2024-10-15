Dominik Mysterio Debuts New WWE Merch With An Eddie Guerrero Twist

WWE has dusted off an old concept for Dominik Mysterio's latest official merchandise.

WWE Shop recently launched a new t-shirt for Mysterio that closely resembles one sold when his late uncle Eddie Guerrero was an active member of the roster. Mysterio's new "Latino Cheat" design is a fairly obvious twist on the WWE Hall of Famer's old "Latino Heat" shirt that was popular with fans of the era. Mysterio's initials on the front and "Daddy Dom" nickname on the back make it clear that Mysterio "stole" the idea, although it's unclear if he "lied" or "cheated" anyone in WWE management to get it made.

Mysterio's new shirt also serves as a nod to a notable angle he was a part of long before he could drive, vote, or buy a beer. The younger Mysterio was famously at the center of a 2005 feud between Eddie Guerrero and his father Rey Mysterio, where Guerrero routinely claimed to be Dominik's biological father. Dominik himself revisited the issue when Mysterio jokingly told Logan Paul that he questions his mother's fidelity due to what a huge influence Guerrero has been to him.

Mysterio is currently thriving as one of WWE's hottest heels. He remains embroiled in a violent love triangle that includes his ex-"mami" Rhea Ripley and Mysterio's current flame, WWE Women's Champion Liv Morgan, along with Morgan's new heater, Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE has dropped some other notable new merch, including a plush version of CM Punk's dog Larry. Despite Larry only appearing in supplementary social media content and not being featured prominently on WWE programming, he now joins former British Bulldogs mascot Matilda as WWE dogs immortalized in plush form.