Raj Dhesi, WWE's Jinder Mahal, Shares Excitement To Work With Scott D'Amore, MLP

This weekend, Scott D'Amore is set to return to the wrestling world for the first time since being fired by TNA in January, relaunching Maple Leaf Wrestling in Windsor, Ontario, Canada with shows on Saturday and Sunday. Both shows are expected to feature talents from TNA, AEW, and the independent scene, along with several former WWE stars. This includes Raj Dhesi, aka Jinder Mahal, who is set to wrestle Bully Ray on Saturday.

Stopping by Bully's usual haunt, "Busted Open Radio," on Tuesday afternoon, Dhesi talked about his excitement regarding working for D'Amore, and MLP. Dhesi sees D'Amore as someone who's vision of wrestling aligns with Dhesi's own, and also appreciates that MLP gives wrestlers like himself another place to work, get paid, and gain experience.

"Scott has a lot of respect from the pro wrestlers themselves in the pro wrestling industry," Singh said. "For the people that he's trained, for the people that he's brought into the business, for the things that he's been able to accomplish. He's had a great career, and not only that, he's a very successful businessman outside of wrestling. So Scott is just one of those guys. And Scott's resources, all his connections in Canada, especially in the Windsor area, this is going to be something special.

"And I look forward to more shows in the future. I really look forward to this being another place where wrestlers can come work, get experience, maybe wrestle on TV, get some TV experience. Because that's an art in itself, wrestling in front of television cameras, working hard cam angles, everything. That's an art in itself. So really excited for this opportunity, and it's an opportunity for me to wrestle young, up and coming guys, give something back to the business."

