Former WWE Star Jinder Mahal Reflects On WWE Career, Frustrations With The Business

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, now going by Raj Dhesi on the independent scene, has seen it all, from his WWE title reign to being on the receiving end of AEW President Tony Khan's wrath on social media, to making his debuts for the likes of Black Label Pro and AAA following his WWE release.

The former Mahal spoke to "PWInisder Elite" about his career, including his return to the indies. He expressed his frustration with the wrestling business but said that's the nature of the game. He also spoke about his promo with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson that catapulted him into a championship match.

"You make the best of what you're given and that's exactly how I looked at that segment with The Rock," Dhesi said. "I wasn't even actually returning. I was managing Indus Sher on 'Main Event.' At that point, it wasn't a plan for me to wrestle Seth [Rollins] a few weeks after that in a title match. It was just going to be a one-off promo, which went well and got a lot of love from the internet, Twitter, everywhere, and then [we] just carried that momentum into that championship match."

Dhesi said if that's the last thing he does in WWE, he's happy it was good. He added that he understands the business moves on and evolves and it doesn't need him, or any other wrestler. The former WWE Champion believes his return to the independents has been "great," adding how he never lost motivation following his release.

"I started from the independents and I'll probably finish my career, whenever that is, not anytime soon, on the independents," he said.

The former WWE star stated that he wants to wrestle, whether that is in WWE, AAA, or Maple Leaf Pro.

