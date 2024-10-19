Nia Jax Assesses WWE's Bloodline Saga

For the last four years, The Bloodline has seized control and wreaked havoc across the landscape of WWE. As WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax points out, though, the work of the original Bloodline members, namely Roman Reigns and The Usos, extends back much further.

"It's incredible to watch, because when I first came up, The Usos were doing their thing, Roman was still a part of The Shield, so I got to see them grow from those characters to now, and I'm so proud of them, because they worked incredibly hard," Jax told Daily Mail UK. "Nobody saw the times that they were sacrificing time with their family and sacrificing leisure time, to just really work hard and put in the work to where now everybody's like, 'Oh, The Bloodline.'

"It's been 15 years of hard work for those boys to get to where they are, and now watching how universal they are in every culture, how everybody wants to be a part of The Bloodline and throw up the ones, it actually gives me chills talking about it, because I'm incredibly proud of them."

In the saga's current chapter, The Bloodline is divided into two sides, with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso on one end, while Solo Sikoa and his army of Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa reside on the other. On this week's episode of "WWE Raw," Jimmy Uso attempted to mend fences with his brother Jey Uso. His efforts were vehemently shut down, meaning he and Reigns are still down in numbers, though Jax recently noted that she'd be open to joining The Bloodline storyline in some capacity.