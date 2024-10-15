WWE's Nia Jax Addresses Possibility Of Joining The Bloodline

Though its lineup has shuffled around this year, The Bloodline remains a central focus within WWE, specifically for the "WWE SmackDown" brand. One of the real-life Bloodline members is Nia Jax, the WWE Women's Champion and the second cousin once removed of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. While speaking with Daily Mail UK, Jax pondered the possibility of joining the on-screen Bloodline faction, which is currently divided into "original" and "new" iterations.

"It's only been discussed by fans," Jax said. "I definitely think that's an easy thing to go to, but I also know that the boys really support us in our journey. And they want us to be successful in our own right and pave our own path and create our own legacy.

"If it does come down to it to where they need a little bit of our assistance, you know that we're going to be there without even a second guess. But right now, they're big fans of ours and what we're doing in the women's division. But like I said, if it's needed, we're going to be there."

The new (or "bootleg," according to Kevin Owens) version of The Bloodline is currently led by Solo Sikoa, with Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa falling in line behind him. On the opposite side, Bloodline originals Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso recently reunited with one another at WWE Bad Blood. And by Jimmy's surprise appearance on "WWE Raw" this week, it seems they may now be looking to add Jey Uso back into their mix as well.

Elsewhere, Jax looks ahead to WWE Crown Jewel, where she and WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will battle over the newly-minted Crown Jewel Championship.