Bully Ray Lays Out What He'd Like To See From AEW's Will Ospreay

Former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay has taken AEW by storm since his transition from New Japan Pro-Wrestling to being a full-time megastar for Tony Khan's company back in February. Even though he lost his championship, his first in the company, at WrestleDream over the weekend, Ospreay entered a new, fresh storyline with a Don Callis Family member, but not the man who took the title from him, Konosuke Takeshita. It was Ospreay's real-life best friend, Kyle Fletcher, who turned heel on the "Aerial Assassin" and cost him the gold. Fletcher and Ospreay's feud was discussed on "Busted Open Radio," and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about what he'd like to see from Ospreay moving forward.

"I would love to see Will Ospreay put in a situation, a story, a match where it wasn't about all the flippy stuff, it was about the fist stuff," Bully Ray said.

Fletcher has been open in interviews about his relationship with Ospreay, living in his home during the height of the pandemic, so the feud is likely to get personal, and involve more fists than flips, as Bully Ray suggested. As Ospreay was defending his title against Takeshita and Ricochet at WrestleDream, Callis himself got involved and almost took a Tiger Driver from Ospreay for his troubles. Fletcher was the "family" member to save the manager, appearing wearing a hoodie behind Ospreay to hit him from behind, and got a fallen referee back into the ring to make the three count for Takeshita to get the victory. While no confrontation between the two former friends has been announced, as of this writing, for this week's "AEW Dynamite," the pair very well could face-off at AEW's next pay-per-view, Full Gear.

