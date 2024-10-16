Kevin Owens: WWE 'Tried To Shut Me Up,' Gives SmackDown Deadline For Video Release

Following his post-Bad Blood attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and a thwarted attempt to explain his actions on "WWE SmackDown," Kevin Owens took to X to lay down an ultimatum toward the company, saying, "WWE tried to shut me up."

"There [have been] a lot of questions about why I did what I did to Cody," Owens said. "There [have been] a lot of people judging me for what I did, and as much as I'd love to explain myself, give my side of the story, and speak my mind, WWE has not allowed me to do that." Owens, who interrupted a debuting Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend on "SmackDown," had his microphone cut, forcing him to steal Corey Graves' headset to declare that he didn't turn on Rhodes, but Rhodes turned on him. Since then, Owens said, he's tried to get WWE to air video that explains the incident, but has been ignored.

"Over the weekend, I sent them the video that I hoped they would air on 'Raw' last night, and they didn't, so nobody could hear what I have to say," he said, lamenting the fact that, conversely, Rhodes has seemingly gotten to speak at will, and issuing a deadline for WWE to adhere to before his hand is forced to air the footage himself. "I'm giving them until [this Friday] on 'SmackDown' to air my video, so that people can hear what I have to say, and if they don't, I guess I'll post it here." In the post, Owens is wearing a Randy Orton t-shirt, adding to the intrigue, given the fact that Owens and Orton also got physical on last week's 'SmackDown,' leaving fans to wonder how this will all shake out for these three former allies.

