Jeff Jarrett On The Shock Of Bryan Danielson's AEW WrestleDream Loss

While AEW has had some PPV endings that fans could characterize as bleak, the conclusion of Saturday's WrestleDream PPV may have taken the cake. Not only did Bryan Danielson drop the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley, ending Danielson's full-time career, but Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Marina Shaffir, and Wheeler Yuta proceeded to decimate Danielson after, suffocating him with a plastic bag as Moxley had at All Out, followed by Castagnoli Pilmanizing Danielson's neck.

Several AEW stars unsuccessfully attempted to rescue Danielson, including Jeff Jarrett, who could later be seen kneeling over an unconscious Danielson in despair. Just days later, Jarrett spoke about the angle on "My World," remarking that the angle had a different kind of feel to it than most, credited the PPV taking place close to Danielson's birthplace of Aberdeen, Washington, and the surprise at Danielson losing, let alone getting destroyed after.

"You could feel the emotion in the arena," Jarrett said. "I can't remember, and maybe you can help me through the episode, but I can't ever remember a PPV going off the air under those circumstances. It was...camera's kept rolling. I'm not sure what they're going to air. We'll have to kind of wait and see and tune in. But Connie, it was an emotional night. I'll say this; it was an emotional day.

"I saw Bryan, I don't know, three or four times throughout the day. I saw him actually by wardrobe at one point. He had that jacket with the BCC and the story of that. It was just...it was...WrestleDream, I think, will go down in history as really a unique, different [show]. Obviously, bell to bell, [there was] incredible wrestling. But the last half hour was about as emotionally charged as you can get, for me, because of my attachment to Bryan."

