Video: WWE's Tiffany Stratton Lets Amorous Fan Down The Hard Way

Depending on who you ask, love is either a many-splendored thing, a battlefield, a long road, and on occasion, it can really hurt. Such was the case for one fan at a WWE live event in Cardiff this past Sunday, who attended the event in order to ask WWE Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton a very important question.

In a video clip posted by WWE's UK account on X, Stratton could be seen heading up the entrance ramp following her match against Naomi, when she caught the eye of a fan in the aisle holding up a "Marry Me Tiffany" sign. Stratton would take the sign and wasted no time in tearing it up, while proclaiming that she had a boyfriend. Stratton then dropped the torn up sign in front of the heartbroken fan and continued towards the back.

Stratton is in fact in a serious relationship, having been dating fellow WWE star, Ludwig Kaiser, since 2022. The Money in the Bank briefcase holder hasn't been shy about her relationship with the Imperium member, including sharing details about how the two started dating, and the struggles the couple have faced while competing on separate brands, with Kaiser on "Raw" and Stratton on "SmackDown."

In addition, the fan may have also caught Stratton at the worst possible time, as she was on the losing end in her match against Naomi. That has been a recurring theme for Stratton so far on WWE's UK tour, with Naomi picking up two more wins on Stratton since then, first in Liverpool on Monday and then in Newcastle on Tuesday.