Jey Uso Recalls Most Embarrassing WWE Moment

When not up in your city, "Main Event" Jey Uso is living large in his first reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion. Despite the big moments Uso has had so far in his career, one still haunts him. While joining "Metro," Uso was asked what his most embarrassing moment has been.

"The 'Ucey' segments," Uso answered. "Like I said it's probably one of the dopest, funnest, coolest segments on TV, but it was also the most embarrassing for me, uce, 'cause I was just stuck laughing on TV." On the October 28, 2022 "WWE SmackDown," Uso spoke out against "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, but was saved by honorary Bloodline member Sami Zayn, who told Reigns that Uso was not feeling very "Ucey," a term fans and even Reigns loved and found comical. "Ucey" became an unofficial adjective going forward.

"Fast forward like a couple weeks in a row I was like laughing every week with Sami Zayn, and I started to think to myself though: I'm professional, I need to chill out," Uso remembered, "But man, it was so hard to keep a straight face with him and my brothers standing there; Solo can just keep a stone-face. It don't matter what, so when I look at him I'm already smiling. Jimmy got a big-ass grin on him, and then Sami's just being Sami." Albeit featuring his most embarrassing career moment, Uso would say one of the best times in his wrestling career was the Bloodline story with Sami Zayn.

