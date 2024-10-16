Video: WWE's Ethan Page Warns NXT Champ Trick Williams 'The Devil Is Real'

Ethan Page has a chance to regain the NXT Championship from Trick Williams, following this week's "WWE NXT," in which Page defeated Je'Von Evans and Wes Lee to earn a Devil's Playground Match at Halloween Havoc. In a new video, Page said that he was disappointed to be the number one contender to the title.

Advertisement

"Everyone else in this locker room would die to be called 'Number one contender,'" Page said. "Me, I was so used to being called 'Champ,' or 'The Champ,' or 'The Champion' or 'Face of the Brand.'" The former NXT Champion lamented his status as less-than-champion, saying he's certain that he will be using those terms again. "All Ego" then invoked the "greatest trick the devil ever played was making the world believe he didn't exist," line from "The Usual Suspects," before promising that his show-closing assault on Williams was just the beginning of his demonic plans for the Halloween Havoc match. "Tonight, I think I made Trick a believer," Page said. "I promise you, The Devil is real."

Advertisement

Page previously held the title over the summer, after sneaking away from a Fatal-Four-Way without pinning then-champion Trick Williams. Williams regained the title in the main event of "NXT"'s debut on The CW earlier this month, with a small amount of help from special referee CM Punk, much to Page's chagrin. The match stipulation for Halloween Havoc, which takes place in Hershey, PA on October 27, was determined by 'NXT's wheel of stipulations, as has become tradition.