Teddy Long Reacts To The Rock's Return At WWE Bad Blood 2024

One of the moments that still has fans buzzing from WWE's Bad Blood PLE is the return of "Final Boss" The Rock following the night's main event of Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeating Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long spoke on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" about the return of the 10-time World Champion, and a gesture made by The Rock.

"I don't know [laughs], when you do this [cutthroat gesture], that makes me think about 'Taker," Long said. "I just don't know. The programming has certainly been good, man. The ideas and stuff have been great, and the way that they're going into them not giving it all to ya in one time, teasing you, so whatever this big tease is it's gonna be a big impact, and for him to not really talk and say nothing about it makes it even better." Undertaker interfered in the WrestleMania 40 Bloodline Rules main event match between Rhodes and Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, delivering a chokeslam to Rock, who had interfered himself to give Reigns an upper hand.

On the subject of Rock, Long quickly interjected a thank you message to "The Great One," "Thank you for the kids at the Appalachian school there where they had the school shooting. I know he had a chance to go by there and visit that school and those kids. So Rock, thank you very much on behalf of myself, and I'm pretty sure of all of us here thanks him, but what a great thing to do."

