AEW Dynamite 10/16/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Since the Blackpool Combat Club initially turned on Bryan Danielson at All Out, each episode of "AEW Dynamite" has opened up with Jon Moxley just getting everything he can off his chest in a way that makes him threatening, yet understandable. You listen to him and you think "Yeah, this guy actually has a point," the true sign of a great villain. So what better way to kick off the first episode of "Dynamite" after WrestleDream than with Moxley cutting his best promo yet?

Riding around the state of Washington in the back of truck, Moxley explained every last reason why he is the way he is and why the Blackpool Combat Club is so driven to achieve their goal. He hates AEW, or at least most of it, and I honestly think part of the reason why so many people have connected with this version of Moxley is because they hear what he's saying and they go "that's what I've been saying." People have turned away from AEW for a variety of reasons. People see the young guys and girls saying they're the future for five years straight while staying in the same spot. People see a company that has the potential to be what everyone knows it can be, but isn't yet. Many thought it just needed a little push, but instead it needs its world champion to threaten everyone who gets in his way in order to get there.

In amongst Moxley saying he hates AEW, everyone in AEW works for him (Tony Khan would like a word with you sir), and the need for everyone to get better, was the metaphor of burning a forest down to plant a new one. This is something that has become prominent in all of media in 2024, whether it be movies, TV, and especially music. The biggest rap beef of the year in Drake and Kendrick Lamar was rooted in the fact that Kendrick sees Drake as part of a bigger problem — a problem that if he can't eradicate, he'll tear everything down and build music back up from the ground himself. That is what Moxley is doing here. It's a promo and a storyline that people can truly get behind because it's already going on around them.

I know you might have read that part and thought, "this guy is a complete idiot, what's Moxley got to do with Kendrick Lamar of all people?" It's because they have somehow stumbled into onto the same train of thought. Change is not only necessary but essential, and if no one is willing to change, they will change those people for them. There were some sprinkles of "NOBODY IS SAFE" vibes on this show, but a forest won't grow overnight, and the more we hear from Moxley in these promos, the deeper we will fall into this story. I know I'm ready to see what's next.

Written by Sam Palmer