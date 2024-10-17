Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Champ Vs. Champ Match At WWE Crown Jewel 2024

At WWE Crown Jewel, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will battle over the newly-minted Crown Jewel Championship. While neither of their respective titles will be at stake in this match, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer points out that perception is.

"It doesn't matter who wins, who loses title-wise, but you're going to have bragging rights," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "And trust me, that is a thing. It's a thing in perception. And WWE was the greatest place where your perception is reality.

"If GUNTHER beats Cody, if there's interference, then you're fine, but if GUNTHER beats Cody clean, then technically Cody isn't as good as GUNTHER. And if Cody beats GUNTHER clean, then technically, GUNTHER isn't as good as Cody and all that hard work that Seth Rollins and the WWE did to get that title over, then that title is the secondary title. These are the hard things that you have to think about when you're doing such title versus title."

Ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel, Rhodes and GUNTHER came face-to-face on this week's episode of "WWE Raw." And despite their verbal jabs, Rhodes and GUNTHER concluded their encounter with a respectful handshake. The same cannot be said for their female counterparts, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, as the latter ended "Raw" by attacking the former. Much like GUNTHER and Rhodes, Jax and Morgan will also be vying for a WWE Crown Jewel Championship at the November 2 premium live event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.