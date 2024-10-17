WWE's Logan Paul Says This Member Of The New Bloodline Is 'On My List' To Wrestle

Two years ago at Crown Jewel 2022, former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul had a shot at The Bloodline's original "Head of the Table" Roman Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but was unsuccessful in his challenge. Paul now has another Bloodline member on his radar, revealing on "Impaulsive" that he has his eye on the "Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu.

"Very clear rising star. He's one of the only guys who really stands out to me, and I think everyone else sees it," Paul said praising the WWE newcomer. "While I recognize his greatness, part of me also thinks he's on my list, and I will be wrestling him in the near future and we're gonna be going at it, and so I sort of see him as competition."

Paul's guest, singing sensation and occasional WWE performer Jelly Roll, added that the speed of a Paul vs. Fatu match would be crazy, and that if it happens, he would be there to see it. Jelly Roll also gave his own praise for Fatu.

"I love Jacob," Jelly Roll said. "He is the dude. I love that dude as a dude, but I love him as a wrestler, I love everything about him."

Paul hasn't wrestled or appeared on WWE programming since losing the United States Championship to Logan Paul at SummerSlam. Fatu, meanwhile, recently lost his first televised WWE match when he and Solo Sikoa were defeated by Reigns and Cody Rhodes at Bad Blood, but it was Sikoa who got pinned. Fatu has yet to compete in a singles match since arriving in WWE.

Paul vs. Fatu might still be a pipe dream for now, but that didn't stop Paul from providing some premature hype. "I promise you, we're gonna go f***ing crazy," he said. "I don't know when it's gonna happen, but it's inevitable."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Impaulsive" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.