Tommy Dreamer Explains Why Adam Pearce As WWE Raw GM Is A 'Breath Of Fresh Air'

In his on-screen role as "WWE Raw" General Manager, Adam Pearce oversees the operations of WWE's red brand, which includes finalizing matches, maintaining order, and issuing out punishments to any roster members he feels to be a disruption (or destroyer) to those operations. On this week's episode of "Raw," the WWE Universe saw a poised, yet commanding side of Pearce as he held meetings with both Bronson Reed and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. According to ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, these segments were prime examples of the life that Pearce has breathed into his role as General Manager.

"By the way, Adam Pearce, phenomenal job [in his conversation with Rollins]. Adam Pearce should have a job forever," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "He's also a guy who could do commentary. He's so great at his role. They did a great job explaining.

"And, ladies and gentlemen, I got to tell you that it's kind of like the real things that go on behind the scenes of how like 'I kind of let things go,' or wrestlers all coming to people with ideas or wanting to be on top. Every wrestler sees themselves in this much higher position, even if you have every title. His role is a breath of fresh air."

The conversations in reference began with Reed explaining his reasoning behind the half-dozen Tsunamis he previously unleashed on Rollins. In doing so, Reed also made it clear he wanted to face Rollins one-on-one. Pearce later approached Rollins about this match idea, while also expressing concern for Rollins' well-being. In response, Rollins noted that injuries were an inherent part of the wrestling business, specifically on the climb to the top, where Rollins has resided for years. Furthermore, Rollins asserted that he has already slayed beasts similar to Reed.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.