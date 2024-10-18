AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 10/16/24

AEW has bounced back in the overall viewership and ratings for this past week's "AEW Dynamite," after suffering their lowest viewership in the show's history last week.

"WrestleNomics" has reported that the October 16 edition of "Dynamite" rose to an average overall viewership of 633,000 viewers, a 92 percent rise from last week's viewership of 329,000. But, the show was down on the trailing four-week average, which stands at 690,000 average viewers. "Dynamite" in October has also fared worse than the same period last year, with this month's overall average viewership currently standing at 656,000 as compared to 825,000 last October.

The 18-49 key demographic also increased for this past week's show, rising from 0.10 to 0.20, a 100 percent gain. But, like the overall average viewership, the ratings for October 2024 are significantly lower than October 2023 as this month's average ratings so far is 0.20 compared to 0.28 for the same period last year, a 29 percent fall. The show ranked #6 for the primetime slot on Wednesday on cable, behind the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets MLB game, New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA, Hannity, and Gutfeld.

This past week's "Dynamite" started strongly, with an average overall viewership of 766,000 for the first quarter hour, which featured promos of Jon Moxley, MJF, and Adam Cole. The first quarter, though, was the high point of the show from a viewership standpoint as it tailed off throughout the show, with the last quarter hour registering just 563,000 viewers, while viewership dipped even further in the 10-minute overrun as the average overall viewership dropped to 521,000.

