AEW's Swerve Strickland Wants To See More Investment In This WWE NXT Star

Though he no longer works for WWE, AEW's Swerve Strickland is still advocating for the company to push one of his former colleagues that still does. While appearing on "No-Contest Wrestling," Strickland was specifically asked to name a talent he believes to be deserving of more opportunities in the wrestling business. In response, Strickland pointed toward former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander, who recently renewed his contract with WWE.

"Cedric, so much raw unadulterated talent in that man," Strickland said. "Even with himself, I think he's still nervous to fully express himself, but you never get that until you push him and give him that open time. I think he needs that.

"They just re-signed him for like another three years, so you invest in him. You showed that investment in him and I want to see more investment in him because there's a lot of people that can learn from him. There's a lot that the fanbase can learn from just watching him. I still want it for him so bad. That's like a brother [to me]."

Alexander began his WWE journey with an appearance in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Fast forward to 2024, the now former "WWE Raw" star has returned to "WWE NXT" with a desire to elevate the up-and-coming stars of the respective brand. In recent weeks, Alexander has extended special help to the high-flying Je'Von Evans, with whom he's wrestled alongside in two tag team matches. On this week's episode of "NXT," Evans competed in a main event triple threat in which the winner earned a shot at the NXT Championship. Before stepping into the ring, though, Evans received a backstage pep talk from Alexander.

