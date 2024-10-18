Tommy Dreamer On How Adam Cole's AEW Return Could Have Been Handled

After many months on the shelf, Adam Cole made his return during Saturday's AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, confronting former friend MJF as he attacked Daniel Garcia. The decision has been made to continue the Cole-MJF feud that pre-dated Cole's injury, though the babyface/heel dynamic has been reversed. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer explained why the latest leg of this rivalry isn't working for him.

Advertisement

"I get [Cole] coming back as a babyface — I did not have a problem with that," Dreamer said. "I wish he would have come back towards anyone else but MJF. If he would've come back with everything running amok by Jon Moxley and this crew, ... if he comes back to help Bryan Danielson, he's already now plugged in as your biggest babyface."

Alternatively, Dreamer felt that if the company was set on continuing Cole vs. MJF, they should have had Cole better explain himself and his position in the feud. Instead, Dreamer and co-host Dave LaGreca felt as though the wrestlers failed to fully establish their new hero-villain relationship, which left the segment feeling disjointed and flat.

Cole opened Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite," explaining in a live promo that he never really trusted MJF, and turned on his former friend to "fight evil with evil." MJF interrupted Cole via video feed, claiming to be at his home on Long Island. Cole's explanation wasn't good enough for MJF, and Dreamer wasn't too keen on it, either.

Advertisement

"MJF was right in his promo," Dreamer continued. "My babyfaces are being the aggressors, but my heels — there's no twisted reality. MJF literally said, 'You were my friend, and I let you in, and then you screwed me over.' How do I not want to cheer for MJF?"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.