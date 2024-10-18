Nick Khan Announces New WWE-Netflix Docuseries

Following a monumental shift from airing on network television to broadcasting on a streaming platform like Netflix for the next ten years, it's been revealed by WWE President Nick Khan that "WWE Raw" won't be the only new WWE programming one will see on Netflix beginning January 6, 2025. According to "Bloomberg," the company plans to release a behind-the-scenes docuseries as part of its contractual deal with the world's leading streamer. As of this report, no additional details were mentioned on what the docuseries will focus on, or how soon it will be released in the new year.

In the past, WWE has produced both reality and behind-the-scenes shows like "WWE 24," which spotlighted close profiles of WWE stars' lives in and out of the ring. Additionally, they have tapped into similar formats by lifting the veil behind WWE's most significant yearly premium live events, including "WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain" in July, which showcased how Cody Rhodes' rematch with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship originated for this year's WrestleMania 40. Regarding "WWE 24," the most recent star it profiled was former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest in August.

Recently, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's "Mr. McMahon" docuseries debuted on Netflix. The six-part miniseries gained widespread traction, even trending on the platform after it was uploaded. McMahon's reception to the docuseries, despite participating in it, was not good. At one point, the former CEO tried to buy back the rights to the series, but was unsuccessful. Earlier this year, WWE and Netflix signed a $5 billion, 10-year deal, making the promotion the first to broadcast its weekly flagship show on a streaming platform. Reports have indicated that despite moving to Netflix, "Raw" will return to three hours every Monday, with no plans to go commercial-free. Meanwhile, WWE's other contractual agreements include moving "WWE SmackDown" back to USA from FOX last month, and "WWE NXT" to The CW as of three weeks ago.

