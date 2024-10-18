Cody Rhodes Says There's One WWE Rule Only John Cena Is Allowed To Break

WWE and Hollywood megastar John Cena is set to embark on his retirement tour in a few short months when we turn our calendars to the year 2025. Ahead of Cena's return, which kicks off on the first "WWE Raw" on Netflix in January, many WWE stars are talking about the leader of "Cenation" and what his retirement tour means for the company. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes sat down with SPORTbible and talked about his own return to the company after leaving to create AEW, as well as Cena's final run. Rhodes said that when he came back, he was allowed to bring "everything" back with him, including breaking "a lot of the pre-existing rules." He then explained there's one thing that Cena — and only Cena — is allowed to do on screen that no other WWE star can get away with.

"You know, what's still a pretty big on-air rule but it's good for production purposes, is not to talk into the camera," Rhodes explained. "That's John's thing. John looks at the camera and mentions Stu the cameraman, runs to the ring. I don't want to see anyone, including myself, do it — and I probably have done at some point. But that's his [thing] and that's the reason why it's a rule — until somebody beats him and then it's his."

Cena announced his retirement tour at Money in the Bank in July, saying that the 2025 Rumble and WrestleMania 41 will be his final in-ring appearances for both shows. It was later clarified that he will be competing for the full year before leaving his boots in the middle of the ring.

