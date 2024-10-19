Roman Reigns Won't Acknowledge Solo Sikoa, Bloodline Drops Him Again On WWE SmackDown

Despite telling a newly-returned Jimmy Uso he would acknowledge Solo Sikoa in the main event segment of "WWE SmackDown," Roman Reigns refused to acknowledge his cousin specifically as his tribal chief, and was beaten down by The New Bloodline and given three Samoan Spikes for his troubles.

Advertisement

Reigns initially came down to the ring and told Columbia, South Carolina to acknowledge him "for the last time" before Sikoa's music hit. Reigns said he heard what Sikoa told Jey Uso at the beginning of the night, and said he didn't believe their family, their bloodline, was actually better off now. Reigns said he thinks they're divided and broken after everything they had been through together over the last year. Reigns implored that he wanted to fix things with Sikoa and that he wanted their family to be the priority, and he asked Sikoa what he needed to do to make that happen.

Sikoa said all Reigns needed to do was acknowledge him, which Reigns initially did, but didn't mention Sikoa being the tribal chief. Reigns snapped at his cousin, who said he knew Reigns would never change, so he wouldn't either. Sikoa snapped his fingers to bring out the rest of the Bloodline, who carried out a beaten down Jimmy Uso. Sikoa went for a Samoan Spike off the distraction but Reigns beat him, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu down. He went to grab the ulafala, but was hit with a low blow by Sikoa, followed by a Bloodline beatdown. The Tongans held Reigns up as Sikoa hit another spike, followed by a third. The broadcast went off the air with the Bloodline standing tall over Reigns.

Advertisement