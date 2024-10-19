Video: Motor City Machine Guns Offer Short And Sweet Remarks Following WWE SmackDown Debut

Last night on "WWE SmackDown," the often-imitated but never-duplicated Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) made their WWE debut in a triple threat tag team match that saw the veterans earn their first victory against Los Garza (Angel and Berto) and A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller). Following their triump, Shelley and Sabin had a few words backstage, which WWE recorded and posted to its Instagram page.

In the video, Sabin and Shelley come back through the curtain. Through their infectious positivity, Sabin tells the camera person, "Very first night; that's how you do it." Shelley added, "I might even say that's how you make an Impact [a nod to their former company, Impact/TNA]," with Shelley and Sabin chortling at the statement.

Whether on their own individual courses or as a team, Shelley and Sabin were flagbearers for TNA since their debuts in 2004 and 2003, respectively. Before jumping ship to WWE, Shelley held his first-ever Impact/TNA World Championship, while Sabin became the record-setting ten-time X-Division champion. Collectively, they've held the TNA/Impact World Tag Team Titles three times in their careers. For Shelley, this is his first full-time WWE stint, and for Sabin, last night was his company debut. Next week, the MCMG will take on #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) to determine who will be next in line for a shot at The Bloodline's (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) WWE Tag Team Championship.

