WWE's Karrion Kross Addresses Heat With Bobby Lashley

The feud between Karrion Kross and former WWE star Bobby Lashley saw both men blur the lines, implying that they were channeling some real-life resentment for each other. However, fans hoping to learn about a dramatic fallout will have to look elsewhere, as Kross told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" that there are no issues between them.

"I hate that I'm saying this. But zero heat, it was a work. He knows I feel this way about him. It's not the first time I'm saying it. And unless you would have asked me about this, I would have never said it. I love that dude to death. After the match — I wanted to tell him afterwards so he didn't think I was trying to butter him up before we went out. I told him after the match was done, expressed how much I love him, how much I've looked up to him, what an honor it was to work with him."

Kross added that he's been a fan of Lashley for years, and he even enjoyed his run as ECW Champion after WWE resurrected the Philadelphia-based hardcore promotion as a polarizing brand in 2006. As such, Kross was happy to face his opponent in a match that honored the spirit of the old upstart company when he teamed with the Authors of Pain to take on Lashley and the Street Profits in a Philadelphia Street Fight at WWE WrestleMania 40 – and Kross appreciated being part of the match.

"He's awesome. He looks like the f**king Hulk, and he's diving out of the ring and doing crazy stuff. He's putting people through tables and stuff. And then, for me personally, fast forward now I'm working Mania with him. I told him all that at the end of the match."

Lashley left WWE earlier this year after his contract expired, and his future plans remain unclear for the time being. However, it's believed that Lashley has signed with AEW, where he will presumably reunite with MVP and Shelton Benjamin.